City of Texarkana Texas Receives Recognition for Transparency Efforts in Traditional Finances

The City of Texarkana, Texas Finance Department has earned the Transparency Star for excellence in Traditional Finances, presented by Texas Comptroller Kelly Hancock.

Transparency Stars recognize local government entities that provide easy online access to important financial data. The Comptroller’s office launched the Transparency Stars program in March 2016 to recognize cities, counties and school districts making important strides to greater government transparency.

Local government entities can apply for stars in the areas of:

Traditional Finances

Contracts and Procurement

Economic Development

Public Pensions

Debt Obligations

Open Government and Compliance

Chief Financial Officer Kristin Peeples emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability in the City’s financial reporting.

“Our team is honored to receive this award, as it reflects our continued commitment to providing taxpayers with clear and meaningful financial information,” said Peeples. “We remain dedicated to serving our community by delivering accurate, transparent, and accessible financial data that promotes responsible stewardship of public resources.”

For media inquiries, contact Communications Manager Brooke Stone at (903) 798-3901 or brooke.stone@texarkanatexas.gov