North Heights Community School Receives Multiple Outstanding Educational Performance Awards

North Heights Community School (NHCS) has been honored with several Outstanding Educational Performance (OEP) Awards from the Office of Education Policy at the University of Arkansas. These prestigious awards recognize schools that are “Beating the Odds” by demonstrating exceptional student growth on the Arkansas Teaching, Learning, & Assessment System (ATLAS) exams.

Each year, the Office of Education Policy releases a report highlighting schools with significant student academic growth. Growth scores, calculated by the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, serve as a key measure of a school’s impact on student achievement.

NHCS has received recognition in the following categories:

• Best Math Growth Scores

• Beating the Odds in Math

• Beating the Odds in English Language Arts (ELA)

• Beating the Odds Overall

Superintendent Dr. Lloyd Jackson commended the school’s efforts, stating, “This recognition reflects the unwavering dedication of our educators and the resilience of our students. North Heights Community School continues to set the standard for academic excellence through its commitment to innovation and student success.”

NHCS stands as a leader in educational innovation within the Ark-La-Tex region, operating within the newly renovated North Heights Junior High campus. The school has embraced the MicroSociety model, an approach that integrates real-world learning experiences, self-governance, leadership development, and entrepreneurship into daily instruction.

“Academics lie at the heart of our mission. By immersing students in real-world scenarios within our MicroSociety framework, we create dynamic learning experiences that transcend traditional classroom instruction. Here, academic concepts come to life as students apply their knowledge in practical, hands-on situations, honing critical thinking, problem-solving, and collaboration skills along the way,” said NHCS Principal Samantha Coleman.

Principal Coleman further emphasized the school’s comprehensive approach: “At North Heights, we recognize that true educational excellence extends beyond academics. Our innovative MicroSociety model seamlessly integrates academics, behavior, and curriculum to create a holistic learning environment that prepares students for success in both school and life.”

North Heights Community School remains committed to fostering a culture of growth, innovation, and achievement, ensuring every student has the opportunity to excel.

