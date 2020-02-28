North Heights Junior High Awarded 1st Place for Historical Skit

Advertisement

Eighth-grade students at NHJH participated in the regional level National History Day competition in Southwest Arkansas.

The students wrote and performed a skit titled Cup of Controversy which focused on the role that specific women like Debora Sampson, Pocahontas, and Nellie Bly have played in history. The NHJH team was awarded 1st Place in the junior division performance category.

The students will go on to compete at the State National History Day competitions in Conway, AR in April.

