AHS Students Shine at All-State Orchestra Concert

On February 22, two Arkansas High School students, Patrick McKerlie and Nicholas Smart, played in the Arkansas School Band Orchestra Association’s (ASBOA) All-State Orchestra concert. Both students auditioned for their seats on February 8th at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, AR.

Additionally, both students rehearsed for two days in Hot Springs, AR with a world-class conductor. Patrick’s high score earned him a seat in the All-State Chamber Orchestra. He rehearsed with this select group on February 19th and presented a concert at the Hot Springs Convention Center on February 20th. Both students are members of the Arkansas High School Orchestra and Texarkana Youth Symphony Orchestra.