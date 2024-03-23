Pitch It Texarkana! Featuring Fifty-One Contestants

Sponsor

Fifty-one contestants will vie for a chance to win $7,500 at the second Pitch It Texarkana! event. The competition is an opportunity for contestants to pitch their technology, product, or service idea to a panel of judges to try and win $15,000 in prize money. The event will take place March 26, 2024, at Crossties Event Venue in downtown Texarkana.

General admission tickets will be available for $10 for the community to watch the final round of pitches and can be purchased online at www.pitchittexarkana.com. Doors open to the public at 5 PM. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Finalist pitches begin at 6 PM.

Lucas Wacha will be the featured speaker, sharing his passion for fitness and Texarkana. Wacha grew up in Texarkana, Texas and played high school football and baseball for the Pleasant Grove Hawks. He then went on to play division I football at the University of Wyoming, before having brief stints with the National Football League, Canadian Football League and the upstart XFL league. Returned home and is the owner of The Wacha Resolution Sports Training Venue in downtown Texarkana.

Red River Credit Union is the presenting sponsor. Other sponsors include Mayo Manufacturing, Ledwell, Texas Pioneer Foundation, Kelley Morgan Foundation, Commercial National Bank, University of Arkansas Hope/ Texarkana, Express Employment Professionals, Red River Lumber, CTM Hospitality, Texas A&M University-Texarkana, Robbins Toyota, Texarkana College, City of Texarkana, TX, Guaranty Bank and Trust, City of Texarkana, AR, Texarkana Emergency Center and Hospital, State Bank, Gable’s Gifts and Gratitudes.

The in-kind sponsors Townsquare Media, Shipp Media, Fab-Co, and Texarkana Magazine. Supporting partners are the Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Texarkana, and The Assembly Line.

Team members organizing the event include Mason White, Lesley Ledwell Dukelow, Robbin Bass, Patricia Cunningham, Kasey Coggin, Anna Powell, Amy Thomas, Jay Davis, Amanda Graham, Robin Hickerson, & Judy Morgan.

