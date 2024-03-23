Main Street Texarkana Awards Revitalization Grant to Local Business

Sponsor

Main Street Texarkana Board of Directors recently awarded a Downtown Revitalization Grant to Crystal Moon Metaphysical Boutique. Funds will be used to make much-needed roof repairs to this historic structure located in the heart of historic downtown Texarkana, Arkansas. This is the latest in a series of grants awarded to businesses in support of restoring Texarkana’s landmark buildings.

Earlier this week, Main Street Texarkana’s director Ina McDowell and board president, Dr. Brian Matthews, presented a check in the amount of $4000 to Sheila Lemley, owner of Crystal Moon, to be used for roof repairs. They were joined by Main Street Texarkana board members April Jones, Rashinda Hampton, Jason Williams, and Philip Mobley. The check presentation took place at Crystal Moon, located at 209 E. Broad in the Texarkana Commercial National Register District. This is the oldest portion of the city’s original commercial district, with buildings dating back to the 1880s.

“Sheila is just one of many business owners who have moved downtown over the past few years,” says Main Street Director Ina McDowell. “They bring their unique visions to these historic buildings, preserving Texarkana’s character and boosting the economy downtown.”

Main Street Texarkana, accredited through the National Main Street program, is a 501 (c)3 non-profit organization that combines economic development with historic preservation. The organization awards thousands of dollars a year in support of projects within the Main Street Texarkana District. Main Street Texarkana is a recognized leading program among the national network of more than 1,200 communities who share both a commitment to creating high-quality places and to building stronger communities.

For more information about Downtown Revitalization Grants or to become a Main Street investor, visit www.MainStreetTexarkana.org. For information on buildings for sale or lease in the Main Street District, visit www.DowntownTX.org or email Staff@MainStreetTexarkana.org

Image1: Main Street Texarkana Revitalization Grant recipient, Sheila Lemley, in front of Crystal Moon, 209 E. Broad Street, Texarkana, Arkansas. Funds will be used for roof repair. March 19, 2024

