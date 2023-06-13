Hope, Ark. – Hempstead Hall begins its 10-year Anniversary concert series with the Plain White T’s – LIVE IN CONCERT! The performance will take place in the Hempstead Hall theatre on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 7:00 pm.

With hits including the Grammy Award-winning “Hey There, Delilah,” “1,2,3,4”, “Rhythm of Love,” “The Giving Tree,” “Spaghetti Tattoo,” and more! The Plain White T’s are Hempstead Hall’s first pop/contemporary concert, and this event kicks off the local venue’s 10-year anniversary celebration.

Tickets are available for purchase online at HempsteadHall.com, by calling 870.722.8565., and are available for purchase at the box office the day of the show.

For all the information about Hempstead Hall's upcoming concert series, visit www.HempteadHall.com

