Man Accused Of Killing His Dad On Father’s Day Set For August Trial

TEXARKANA, Texas–A Texarkana man who allegedly stabbed his father to death while seriously wounding his mother with a knife on Father’s Day last year has been scheduled for a jury trial in early August.

Sean Patrick Paxton, 43, allegedly used a brown-handled, serrated hunting knife to attack Michael Paxton and his mother, Debbie Paxton, on June 19, 2022, at the family’s home in the 3600 block of Skyline Blvd. in Texarkana, Texas, according to a probable cause affidavit. Texarkana, Texas, police were dispatched to the house in response to a 911 call from Paxton’s mother, who was initially listed in critical condition with stab wounds to her neck and face.

Paxton’s father was pronounced dead at the scene. Paxton was quickly arrested and has been held in the Bowie County jail since his arrest with bonds totaling $1.52 million.

Court records show that Paxton underwent a court-ordered mental examination in April. In order for a defendant to be deemed competent to stand trial, they must be able to understand what is happening around them, understand the criminality of the conduct with which they are charged and be able to assist their lawyer in preparing their defense.

Paxton is charged with murder in the death of his father and faces five to 99 years or life in prison if convicted. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence, for the alleged assault on his mother and could receive five to 99 years or life if found guilty of that charge as well.

Paxton is also facing a theft charge for allegedly embezzling from Cash America Pawn on New Boston Road in Texarkana while working there as an assistant manager from November 2021 to May 7, 2022, just about a month before the attack on his parents. The theft charge is punishable by six months to two years in a state jail.

At a hearing Monday, 5th District Judge Bill Miller scheduled the case for a final pretrial hearing Aug. 7 with jury selection to commence the following day.

