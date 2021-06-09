Advertisement

Henry Lawrence Orr of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at his home.

He was born June 28, 1932, in Texarkana to the late Loraine O’Neal and Rhea Orr.

Lawrence was a veteran of the United States Army and was a member of Beech Street First Baptist Church.

He and his wife, Francine owned and operated Fashion Cleaners in Texarkana for the last fifty-three years. In addition to building his dry-cleaning business, Lawrence developed an interest in woodworking and spent lots of time tinkering around in his shop.

Lawrence will be remembered for his devotion to his family. He was a great husband, father, and grandfather who spent his life serving the well-being of his family. He encouraged hard work, honesty, and fairness and lived out “to whom much is given, much is expected” every day of his life. Those closest to Lawrence knew of his abundant generosity which was not done for recognition or praise.

Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents Loraine O’Neal and Rhea Orr and stepfather, Lawton O’Neal; two brothers, Monte Orr and Charles Orr, and nephew, Bruce Orr.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-eight years Francine Orr of Texarkana; son, Brad Orr (Vicki) of Texarkana, AR; daughters, Tracie Nipper (Scott) of Magnolia, AR and Terri Walker (Johnny) of Texarkana, TX; grandchildren, Julia Nipper of Magnolia, AR; Holly Orr of Fouke, AR; Caroline Rosel (Trey) of Little Rock, AR; Morgan Baker (Todd) of Long Beach, CA; Kyle Orr of Texarkana, AR; and Madilynn Walker of San Marcus, TX. Others include great-grandchildren, Isabella Winchell and Jocelyn Winchell of Fouke, AR; and Talmage Rosel of Little Rock, AR; brother-in-law, Mike Moore (Sharon) of Texarkana, AR; sister-in-law, Helen Orr of Shreveport, LA; and a host of nephews, nieces, and friends.

The family thanks Hospice of Texarkana and special caregivers, Lenner Cotton and Kathleen Hargrave.

Family visitation will be held Saturday, June 12 from 12:00 – 1:00 at the Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm with Craig Jenkins officiating. Burial will be a Memorial Gardens with military honors.

The family asks in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beech Street Baptist Church, 601 Beech Street, Texarkana, AR 71854 or Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria Oaks Drive, Texarkana, TX 75503.