Registration for Summer and Fall Classes is Underway Now at UA Hope-Texarkana

Registration for summer and fall classes at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (UAHT) is open now. Summer I and online summer classes begin on June 2, Summer II classes start on July 2, and Fall classes begin on August 20.

UAHT offers over 50 degree and certificate programs, including an Associate of Arts in General Education degree that is 100% online, allowing students to earn the first two years of a bachelor’s degree around their busy schedules. The AA in General Education can also be completed in the evenings on the UA Texarkana campus. UAHT also offers a range of world-class technical programs, including Solar Technology, Diesel Technology, HVAC, Electromechanical Technology, Construction Technology, and Welding, that prepare students for high-demand jobs quickly. Other in-demand programs include Teaching, Funeral Service, EMT & Paramedic, Nursing, Medical Lab Technician, Computer Information Science, Cybersecurity, and more.

The College has one of the most affordable tuition and fees in the State of Arkansas and offers border county residents (Bowie, Cass, Red River, Marion, Morris, and Titus counties, Texas; McCurtain County, Oklahoma; Caddo, Bossier, Claiborne and Webster parishes, Louisiana) the same affordable in-state tuition rate. Along with affordable tuition, UAHT offers a textbook rental program, allowing students to rent college textbooks for just $20 per credit hour. The UAHT Foundation offers students over 120 privately funded scholarships. Numerous financial aid opportunities, institutional scholarships, and work-study programs are also available to students. UAHT even offers the “U Can Scholarship,” which may qualify students to take a free three-hour course. Additionally, graduates from high schools in Hempstead County, Arkansas, can attend UAHT at no cost for their first year with the Hempstead Guarantee scholarship.

With the Arkansas Future Grant (ArFuture), students can qualify to earn over 25 degrees and certificates free of charge at UAHT. The grant will cover tuition and mandatory fees for qualifying certificate and associate degree programs at UAHT for eligible students. Qualifying programs include Coding, Computer & Information Science, Diesel Technology, EMT-Basic, Industrial Electricity, Maintenance, Nursing (CNA, LPN, and RN), Paramedic, Power Technologies, Solar Technology, Teaching (Elementary and Teacher Assistant), Welding, and more!

Another valuable opportunity for students who attend UAHT is the Arkansas Transfer Achievement Scholarship. This scholarship enables students who graduate from UAHT with an associate degree to transfer to the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville and continue to pay UAHT’s affordable tuition rate.

For more information or to enroll at UA Hope-Texarkana, please contact the Purtle Advising Center at 870-722-8124, email pac@uaht.edu, or reach out to your advisor today.