TexAmericas Center Announces Contract Extension for Spring Creek Holdings Transload Service

Sponsor

TexAmericas Center, which owns and operates the 3rd-ranked industrial park and is one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States, today announced the renewal of its contract with Spring Creek Holdings LLC, a company that specializes in woodyard operations, land and timber services, and rail transloading. The agreement includes rail car storage and rail car movement, further enhancing TexAmericas Center’s transloading capabilities.

This contract extension signifies a continued commitment to providing top-tier services at TexAmericas Center’s strategically located industrial site. With this renewed partnership, TexAmericas Center and Spring Creek Holdings will significantly boost regional transportation capabilities and play a vital role in the movement of essential commodities.

“We are thrilled to renew our partnership with Spring Creek Holdings,” said Scott Norton, Executive Director of TexAmericas Center. “They have been an excellent partner, consistently maintaining a high level of professionalism and communication. We look forward to continuing our long-term relationship as we expand TexAmericas Center’s transportation infrastructure.”

As part of the ongoing transload expansion, TexAmericas Center plans to develop a designated transload area to accommodate a variety of commodities and increase overall activity. This new development will mark a significant milestone in the TexAmericas’ service capabilities as they aim to expand transloading in the Texarkana region.

As the only transload hub within a 80-100 mile radius, TexAmericas Center serves as a critical transportation hub for regional and national supply chains. Its rail system, managed directly on-site, provides unmatched capabilities for transload providers, offering a seamless integration of rail cars and trucking services for the loading and unloading of goods. With a focus on reliability, TexAmericas Center ensures a smooth flow of rail cars, eliminating demurrage charges and meeting all timeline requirements.

“Contracts with partners like Spring Creek Holdings, underscore the viability and flexibility of our rail system, demonstrating our ability to meet the needs of our customers and the region,” said Norton. “The continued success of projects like this helps drive transportation growth, supporting interstate expansion and positioning TexAmericas Center as a hub for industrial activity.”

-MORE-

TexAmericas Center is focused on expanding its transload operations and broadening the services it offers to better serve a diverse range of industries. In response to increasing demand, the center is committed to adding more equipment and infrastructure to accommodate various commodities, including bulk materials, specialty cargo, and temperature-controlled shipments. Plans to build a permanent, multi-commodity transload facility at a prime location on the campus will enhance the center’s ability to handle more than just aggregate materials, while also attracting new businesses that require seamless transportation and logistics. By improving throughput and providing greater flexibility, TexAmericas Center aims to strengthen its position as a key player in regional and national supply chains, solidifying its leadership in industrial development and offering improved services to businesses across multiple industries.

For more information about TexAmericas Center and its services, visit TexAmericasCenter.com.



About TexAmericas Center

Located on the Texas side of the Texarkana metropolitan area, TexAmericas Center owns and operates a premier industrial park, which is one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States. With roughly 12,000 development-ready acres of land and approximately 3.5 million square feet of commercial and industrial product, TexAmericas Center services four states (Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas). As the Authority Having Jurisdiction (AHJ) over all development processes on the property, TexAmericas Center helps companies save 12 to 18 months of public review time, leading to faster Speed-To-Occupancy.

For five consecutive years, Business Facilities magazine has ranked TexAmericas Center among the top 10 industrial parks in the country, most recently ranked No. 3 in 2024 and 2023. (#5 for 2022). Tenants appreciate an impressive transportation corridor that uses multiple state highways, interstates, air freight, and rail lines to disperse from a central U.S. location. Additionally, Expansion Solutions has recognized TexAmericas Center’s QSP (Qualified Site Program) as the No. 1 certified site program in the Southern U.S.

Seven rail lines converge on the Texarkana region and TexAmericas Center hosts an on-site 350-car rail yard and has over 30-miles of rail running through its properties. TAC Rail services include transload as well as rail car storage and spotting. TexAmericas Center has also been added to Union Pacific’s Focus Sites Program, becoming one of only 32 sites in the U.S. to receive this prestigious designation.

TexAmericas Center also offers third-party logistics (3PL) services to assist companies with inventory management, warehousing, and fulfillment needs. Combining a “Flex Lease” with 3PL services gives companies seeking to expand or make first-time investment in the region an easier path to start operations.

The organization completed construction on a 150,000-square-foot, state-of the-art speculative building in 2021; the building was sold in 2022. In total, the organization has built and transacted over 240,000 sq. ft. in three spec projects. TexAmericas Center has the capability to lease, build-to-suit, or facilitate greenfield owner-constructed projects in a timely, efficient manner.

All of TexAmericas Center’s property is a designated US Opportunity Zone, New Market Tax Credit Census Tract, EB5 – Immigration through Investment area, Foreign Trade Zone (#258), and a Texas Enterprise Zone. TexAmericas Center has the operating capabilities of a municipality but functions like a traditional real estate development company, offering customized real estate, logistics, incentive and financing solutions. For more information about TexAmericas Center, visit TexAmericasCenter.com.