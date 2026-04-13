SAU Receives Transformational $4.5 Million Gift from the Windgate Foundation

SPONSOR

Southern Arkansas University is proud to announce a transformational $4.5 million gift from the Windgate Foundation to establish the Windgate Scholars Program Scholarship Endowment, marking the largest single donor gift for scholarships in the University’s history.

“This is a defining day for Southern Arkansas University,” said SAU President, Dr. Bruno Hicks. “The Windgate Foundation has long believed in the power of education to change lives, and this extraordinary gift ensures that belief will continue to open doors for students who might otherwise see college as out of reach. We are deeply grateful for Windgate’s trust, generosity, and enduring commitment to our students.”

The Windgate Scholars Program Scholarship Endowment will provide ongoing support for need-based scholarships, with a dedicated portion of annual proceeds supporting Studio Art scholarships beginning in 2027. The endowment builds upon the Windgate Foundation’s long-standing partnership with SAU and significantly expands its impact by creating a permanent source of scholarship support.

SPONSOR

“The SAU Foundation is deeply grateful for Windgate’s enduring commitment to our students,” said Steve Card, chair of the Southern Arkansas University Foundation Board of Governors. “Their past support has had a lasting impact across campus, and this endowment ensures that impact will continue year after year. It is a meaningful example of philanthropy that not only responds to today’s needs but also thoughtfully plans for tomorrow.”

At a time when rising costs and economic uncertainty are reshaping how students and families view higher education, this historic investment ensures that access to an SAU education will remain within reach for students with the greatest financial need for generations to come.

Creating pathways when they matter most

For many SAU students, including first-generation college students and those balancing work, family, and financial challenges, need-based scholarships are essential. The Windgate Scholars Program has enabled students from Arkansas, across the region, and beyond to persist, graduate, and contribute meaningfully to their communities.

This historic investment also aligns with SAU’s Mulerider Next Step Guarantee, a career-readiness initiative designed to prepare students for their careers after graduation. By reducing financial barriers, this investment directly supports student success and reinforces SAU’s commitment to preparing students for graduate school or their future careers.

With the establishment of the Windgate Scholars Program Scholarship Endowment, this gift stands as a powerful affirmation of Windgate’s commitment to SAU, its students, and the enduring impact of generosity.

A partnership rooted in impact

Since 2019, the Windgate Foundation has been a steadfast partner of SAU, supporting initiatives that reflect a shared commitment to access, creativity, and educational excellence. With more than $5.8 million in support, these investments have made a meaningful impact across campus, including:

Support for the Windgate Scholars Program, providing need-based scholarships that reduce financial barriers and create pathways for at-risk students to pursue higher education.

Funding to support the College of Education and Human Performance, empowering students and faculty while preparing graduates for impactful careers as educators and leaders.

Studio Art scholarships that support emerging artists and creative professionals.

An endowment for the Department of Art and Design, providing resources that enhance hands-on training, connect classroom learning to real-world experiences, and expand opportunities for travel and internships.

This latest gift dramatically extends that legacy, transforming annual support into a permanent endowment that will sustain and grow opportunity far into the future. By establishing this endowment, the Windgate Foundation ensures that its investment will continue to support students year after year, reflecting a deep commitment to both access and responsible stewardship.

About Southern Arkansas University:

Southern Arkansas University, located in Magnolia, Arkansas, provides students with the complete college experience in a caring environment of service, innovation, and community. With more than 100 degrees across four distinct colleges and the School of Graduate Studies, SAU initiates new degree programs to meet the needs of career and professional trends of today. As part of this commitment, SAU proudly offers the Next Step Guarantee program, ensuring that students receive the necessary resources, career guidance, and support to transition successfully from college to their chosen careers or graduate studies. To learn more about SAU, visit www.saumag.edu.

About the Windgate Foundation:

The Windgate Foundation, based in Little Rock, AR, is dedicated to advancing education, the arts, and community enrichment. Through strategic philanthropy, the Foundation invests in organizations that expand access, foster creativity, and strengthen communities. To learn more, visit https://windgatefoundation.org/.