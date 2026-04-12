SPONSOR

Eva Ward passed away on April 10, 2026, at the age of 73.

Mrs. Ward was born March 21st, 1953 in Perryton, Texas. She was retired from Texarkana Arkansas School District after many years of service.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ronnie Ward and a son Tony Ward.

SPONSOR

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law; Tammie Ward and Michael Young.

Also left to cherish her memory are her grandchildren and their spouses; Aaron Ward, Brayden Ward and his spouse Kristina Blair and Devon Jones and his spouse Sydney Rankin. She has three great grandchildren Jav’ion Morine, Laniya Morine and Shiloh Rankin.

Other survivors include her two sisters and brother-in-law; Shirley and Ralph Crittenden and Lydia Finch and two brothers and sister-in-law, David and Lisa Hudgins and Glenn Hammett and three brothers-in-law and their spouses; Richard and Ruby Ward, James and Joyce Ward and Herbert Ward.

Online tributes may be submitted to www.eastfuneralhome.com