SBA Disaster Loans Available for Arkansas Storm Recovery

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced disaster loan assistance for individuals and businesses affected by the severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding that occurred in Arkansas from April 2 through April 22, 2025. Residents and business owners in the declared disaster areas may be eligible for financial aid to help rebuild and recover.

Survivor Assistance Location

The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management (ADEM), FEMA, and SBA will be available to assist residents with the registration process at the following location:

MILLER COUNTY Miller County Office of Emergency Management – Conference Room 409 Hazel Street Texarkana, AR 71854

Opens: Tuesday, May 27 at 8:00 AM Hours: Tuesday – Saturday, 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM CT Closes: Saturday, May 31 @ COB

Who Qualifies for Assistance?

The disaster declaration covers the Arkansas counties of: Clark, Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Desha, Fulton, Hot Spring, Jackson, Miller, Ouachita, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Sharp, St. Francis, and White. Additionally, economic injury loans are available for businesses in contiguous counties across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, and Texas.

Types of Loans Available

The SBA offers several types of disaster loans:

Business Physical Disaster Loans – Available to businesses of any size and private non-profit organizations to repair or replace damaged property, including real estate, inventory, supplies, machinery, and equipment.

– Available to businesses of any size and private non-profit organizations to repair or replace damaged property, including real estate, inventory, supplies, machinery, and equipment. Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) – Designed to provide working capital for small businesses, agricultural cooperatives, and non-profits struggling to meet financial obligations due to the disaster. These loans help during the disaster recovery period.

– Designed to provide working capital for small businesses, agricultural cooperatives, and non-profits struggling to meet financial obligations due to the disaster. These loans help during the disaster recovery period. Home Disaster Loans – Available to homeowners and renters to repair or replace damaged real estate and personal property, including vehicles.

Ways SBA Can Help

Businesses, homeowners, renters, and private nonprofit organizations are eligible.

Low-interest disaster loans: Up to $2 million for businesses Up to $600,000 for homeowners Up to $100,000 for renters

12-month deferment on payments and interest accrual.

on payments and interest accrual. Funding for business operating expenses that would have been covered if the disaster had not occurred.

that would have been covered if the disaster had not occurred. Funding for mitigation projects to strengthen properties against future disasters.

to strengthen properties against future disasters. No obligation to accept a loan after applying.

Loan Terms and Interest Rates

Loan terms can extend up to 30 years, depending on the applicant’s ability to repay. Interest rates vary based on whether the applicant has credit available elsewhere:

Loan Type No Credit Available Elsewhere Credit Available Elsewhere Home Loans 2.750% 5.500% Business Loans 4.000% 8.000% Non-Profit Organizations 3.625% 3.625%

Economic Injury Disaster Loans have similar rates, with businesses and agricultural cooperatives eligible for 4.000% interest and non-profits at 3.625%.

Application Deadlines

📌 Physical Damage Loans: Apply by July 21, 2025. 📌 Economic Injury Loans: Apply by February 23, 2026.

Additional Assistance

Applicants may qualify for additional funds to improve their properties against future disasters, such as installing retaining walls or sump pumps. SBA also offers refinancing options for existing mortgages if the applicant meets specific criteria.

How to Apply

Applications can be submitted online via the MySBA Loan Portal or at designated local assistance centers. For further inquiries, contact the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Original Press Release

U.S. SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION FACT SHEET – DISASTER LOANS

ARKANSAS Declaration #21096 & #21097 (Disaster: AR-20027)

Incident: SEVERE STORMS, TORNADOES & FLOODING Occurrence: April 2 through April 22, 2025

Affected Counties in Arkansas: Clark, Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Desha, Fulton, Hot Spring, Jackson, Miller, Ouachita, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Sharp, St. Francis & White.

Economic Injury Only – Contiguous Counties:

Arkansas: Arkansas, Baxter, Calhoun, Chicot, Cleburne, Columbia, Cross, Dallas, Drew, Faulkner, Garland, Grant, Greene, Hempstead, Independence, Izard, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lee, Lincoln, Little River, Lonoke, Mississippi, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Perry, Phillips, Pike, Poinsett, Prairie, Union & Woodruff.

Louisiana: Caddo Parish.

Mississippi: Bolivar, Coahoma, DeSoto & Tunica Counties.

Missouri: Butler, Dunklin, Howell, Oregon, Ozark & Ripley Counties.

Tennessee: Shelby & Tipton Counties.

Texas: Bowie & Cass Counties.

Application Filing Deadlines:

Physical Damage: July 21, 2025

Economic Injury: February 23, 2026

If you are located in a declared disaster area, you may be eligible for financial assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

What Types of Disaster Loans are Available?

Business Physical Disaster Loans – Loans to businesses for repairing or replacing disaster-damaged property, including real estate, inventories, supplies, machinery, and equipment. Businesses of any size and private non-profit organizations (such as charities, churches, private universities, etc.) are eligible.

Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) – Working capital loans to assist small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, aquaculture businesses, and most private non-profits struggling to meet their ordinary financial obligations due to the disaster. These loans help during the disaster recovery period.

Home Disaster Loans – Loans for homeowners or renters to repair or replace disaster-damaged real estate and personal property, including automobiles.

Credit Requirements:

Credit History: Applicants must have an acceptable credit history.

Repayment: Applicants must demonstrate their ability to repay all loans.

Interest Rates:

Interest rates are determined based on whether the applicant has Credit Available Elsewhere.

Physical Damage Loan Types

Loan Type No Credit Available Elsewhere Credit Available Elsewhere Home Loans 2.750% 5.500% Business Loans 4.000% 8.000% Non-Profit Organizations 3.625% 3.625%

Economic Injury Loan Types

Loan Type No Credit Available Elsewhere Credit Available Elsewhere Businesses & Small Agricultural Cooperatives 4.000% N/A Non-Profit Organizations 3.625% N/A

Loan Terms:

Loan terms can be up to 30 years, though businesses with credit available elsewhere are limited to 7 years. SBA sets installment payments based on each borrower’s ability to repay, and collateral may be required.

Loan Amount Limits:

Business Loans: Limited to $2,000,000 for repairing/replacing real estate, inventory, machinery, and equipment, but cannot exceed the verified uninsured disaster loss.

Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL): Also limited to $2,000,000 , based on actual economic injury.

Business Loan Ceiling: SBA may waive the $2,000,000 limit if the business is a major source of employment.

Home Loans: Limited to $500,000 for property repairs and $100,000 for personal property replacement.

Loan Restrictions:

Only uninsured disaster losses are eligible.

Ineligible property includes secondary homes, pleasure boats, airplanes, RVs (unless used for business).

Applicants must comply with SBA loan terms, including required flood/hazard insurance.

Mitigation and Refinancing Assistance:

Applicants may qualify for additional funds to improve disaster preparedness, such as installing seawalls or sump pumps.

SBA may refinance existing mortgages for businesses and homeowners meeting specific criteria.

Relocation Assistance:

SBA loans can fund relocation, with details depending on voluntary or involuntary moves.

Insurance Requirements:

SBA may require borrowers to obtain flood insurance for properties in flood hazard areas.

How to Apply:

Applications may be submitted online via MySBA Loan Portal or at designated assistance centers.

For assistance: 📞 Call SBA Customer Service: 1-800-659-2955 📧 Email: disastercustomerservice@sba.gov

For individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing, dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.