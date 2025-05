Sponsor

Reverend C. Ronald Drye stepped into eternity on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

He was instrumental in the lives of a multitude of people. As a pastor, nurse practitioner, and medical missionary, he dedicated his life to sharing the goodness and grace of God.

He has finished his race. He was able to hear the words, “Well done”.