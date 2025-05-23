Sponsor

Michael Shannon Green, 56, of Ashdown passed away on May 21, 2025. He was born October 12, 1968 to Donnie and Delma Maxey Green in Texarkana.

He was preceded in death by his father and sister Trena Green.

Survivors include his love of his life Freida McAteer, parents Delma and Jeff Plowman, sons Cody (Victoria) Pearcy, Aaron (Sarah) Green, Alex Green; Brothers Robert Wadkins, Kenneth (Lisa) Green, Amanda Green, Jeremy Green, Nick (Shelby) Green, Allen Plowman, Beth (Thurston) Tinder, Nonnie (Eric) Thompson, Chuck (Joanna) Plowman; 11 Grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM, Friday, May 23, 2025 at Chaplewood Funeral Home.

Graveside services will held at 10 AM, Saturday, May 24, 2025 at Eylau Cemetery.

Family will be at the residence of Kenneth and Lisa Green.