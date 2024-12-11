Sponsor

Monzell Jones, age 79, passed away peacefully on December 10, 2024.

Monzell was born on October 13, 1945, to her parents, Elvie and Bertha Fedd. She was retired from Sanders Grocery (also known as The Rock Store) and a member of New Hope Baptist Church. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Loyd Dale Jones; two sisters, Rosie Turner and Helen Jones; and three brothers, Joe Fedd, Bob Fedd, and Glenn Fedd.

She is survived by five children, Beverly Smith, and husband, Justin, of Justin, TX, Billy Smith, and wife, Amanda, of Fouke, AR, Travis Jones, and wife, Janice, of Fouke, AR, Naomi Larey, and husband, Mark, of Fouke, AR, Lori Knighton, and husband, George, of Avery, TX, and Jennifer Jones of Addison, TX; a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews; as well as her brother Daniel Fedd, and wife, Bobbie.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, December 13, 2024, in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Rev. Tommy Kiester

Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Burial will be in Independence Cemetery in Fouke, AR.