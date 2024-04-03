Solar Express Experience Weekend in Hope Arkansas

Sponsor

In anticipation of the 2024 Solar Eclipse, Hope Tourism Commission presents 2024 Solar Express. Join us April 6th-8th for this once-in-a-lifetime weekend full of events in Hope, Arkansas!

Solar Shopping Saturday will be held on Saturday, April 6th, in downtown Hope. Experience our local businesses, vendors, and food trucks from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm. Then get your dancing shoes ready for Solar Sounds Downtown. Jacob Flores will kick things off in the pocket park at 4:30 pm, followed by The Dusty Rose Band at the Little Tin Shed in KMHA Yard at 6:00 pm, and South Down Main will take the stage at 7:30 pm at the HUB. Bring a picnic or purchase food at our local restaurants or food trucks, and certainly bring your chairs to enjoy this FREE entertainment.

Solar Sunday on the Big Stage will take place on April 7 at Hope Fair Park on the CMC Stage. Revel in the music of Wyatt Putman at 6:00 pm as he opens for headliner Mae Estes at 7:00 pm. Gates open for this FREE concert at 5:00 pm. Bring your chairs and enjoy music from our hometown natives! No entry fee will be charged for the concert and food trucks will be available for food and drink purchases.

On Monday, join us for the main event as we Tailgate in Totality at the Hope Municipal Airport. Bring the family and your tailgating supplies to enjoy the inflatables, music, and the experience of watching the 2024 Solar Eclipse! Free Admission and free eclipse glasses will be provided; food and drink will be available for purchase at food trucks. Gates open at 8:00 a.m. and will close at 3:30 p.m.

Make plans now to visit Hope, Arkansas for a weekend full of FREE events, concerts and the 2024 solar eclipse! Pre-order your special edition T-shirts NOW at the Hope Chamber of Commerce 870-777-3640 or the Hope Fair Park 870-777-7500. For lodging and event details, visit https://tourism.hopeusa.com/eclipse-2024/