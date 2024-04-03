A&M-Texarkana Announces New Educational Partnership with Wadley Regional Medical Center

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana and Wadley Regional Medical Center have entered a new academic partnership that will allow full-time Wadley employees to take classes at the university with discounted tuition. The partnership was officially launched with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on March 29, 2024, on the A&M-Texarkana campus.

“We are grateful to add Wadley Regional Medical Center to our growing list of academic and workforce partners,” said Texas A&M University-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander. “Their hard working and dedicated professionals have been serving the Texarkana region for decades, and we hope to empower them to achieve their academic goals and career advancement.”

“Our employees are the very foundation of what we do, which is providing great medical care to our community. Investing in their future through this partnership with Texas A&M-Texarkana is a great show of support for their educational dreams,” says Tom Gilbert, president of Wadley Regional Medical Center. “We appreciate this opportunity and know that this will make a positive impact on our employees and ultimately our community.”

Under the terms of the new academic agreement qualifying employees of Wadley Regional Medical Center will receive a tuition discount on all undergraduate, graduate, certificate, or micro-credential programs delivered in-person, online, or through a hybrid format. The agreement also waives the standard application fee. In addition to the tuition discount, any eligible employee who is a new student at the university will receive the First Flight Scholarship, which gives the new student their first class free if they are enrolled in at least 6 hours at the undergraduate or graduate level.

Employees wishing to take advantage of the new partnership must meet the admissions standards of the program to which they apply and must remain in good academic standing. For additional information about this and additional academic partnerships, please visit the university website at www.tamut.edu/partnerships.

