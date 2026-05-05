Southern Arkansas University Upward Bound Program to Honor 25 Graduates

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MAGNOLIA, AR (05/05/2026) The Upward Bound Program at Southern Arkansas University will hold its annual Senior Recognition and Awards Ceremony Saturday, May 9, 2026, at 10 a.m. in Grand Hall of the Reynolds Building.

Twenty-five graduates from seven Southwest Arkansas schools will be recognized during the ceremony. Eighteen graduates will participate in the Upward Bound Bridge program, enrolling in up to six hours of college credit at SAU during the first summer session. Six will enroll at SAU this fall.

Upward Bound Class of 2026 graduates include:

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Arkansas High School: Kellie King, Brooklyn Markle, Cheyanne McLean, Brian Nard and Lee-Terrick Slater

Blevins High School: Alyssa West

Bradley High School: Tristan Wilkerson

Camden Fairview High School: Zaniah Martin and Taliyah Wyrick

Hope High School: Rosa Paredes and Christiana White

Lafayette County High School: Madison Mallory

Magnolia High School: A’Zyria Brantley, Chloe Broomfield, Jakyree Crockett, Janyia Davis, Illiana Campos-Diaz, Tyneika Gilbert, Camille Hardiman, Sanariha Henderson, A’lyria Jacobs and Diara Jones

Corrigan Revels, assistant director for Student Leadership & Development at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, will deliver the keynote address.

A native of Waldo/Magnolia and son of Cynthia Carter and Charles Revels, Revels graduated from Magnolia High School in 2011. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communication with emphasis in motion pictures in 2015 and a master’s degree in higher education student affairs in 2017, both from University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

As assistant director for Student Leadership & Development, Revels finds fulfillment in his higher education career. He is deeply committed to crafting impactful stories that connect with viewers and has unwavering faith in the power of narrative. His goal is to create films that genuinely reflect his community while developing stories that will motivate generations to come. He recognizes the significant impact filmmakers can have when given the opportunity to share their vision.

Revels has produced projects for Arkansas PBS, and his short documentary, “Court of Messer,” was an official selection for the 2023 Fort Smith International Film Festival. In 2024, Revels’ short film “Freedom House” was an official selection for the Fort Smith International Film Festival. Prior to this selection, the “Freedom House” original script was a national finalist for the 2021 Indie Memphis Black Screenwriter Residency. Additionally, Revels won the 41st Annual Arkansas Community Service Award.

Revels resides in Little Rock with his wife, Auja.

The ceremony is open to the public.