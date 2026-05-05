Hospice of Texarkana to Honor Veterans at 4th Annual Appreciation Picnic Friday, May 15th

SPONSOR

Hospice of Texarkana will host its 4th Annual Veterans Appreciation Picnic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 15, at 2407 Galleria Oaks Drive, Texarkana, Texas. The event is free and open to all current and former members of the U.S. Armed Forces.

The heartfelt celebration honors the service and sacrifice of America’s veterans through food, live entertainment, and fellowship. Attendees can enjoy hot dogs, potato salad, chips, drinks, and more, and are encouraged to bring a lawn chair for outdoor seating.

SPONSOR

“We have had a commitment to our local veterans for years now. As time goes by, our dedication to their service and sacrifice has become more important to this organization,” said Cindy Marsh, Hospice of Texarkana executive director.

Beyond the food and festivities, the picnic is designed to foster community while giving veterans a chance to connect, share stories, and spend time in a supportive, respectful environment.

“They seem to enjoy the event so much. For them, it seems to be a time of fellowship and gives the community an opportunity to honor them for their service,” Marsh said.

Vendor sales are not permitted.

For more information, contact Brandy McMillion or Hampton Fontenot at 903-794-4263.

About Hospice of Texarkana / Hospice of Hope, Inc. – an independent, nonprofit hospice founded in 1985, serving a 50-mile area in northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas and home to the region’s only freestanding Hospice Inpatient Care Center. Hospice care is intensive comfort care that alleviates pain and suffering, enhancing the quality of life for patients with life-limiting illnesses and their loved ones by addressing their medical, emotional, social, spiritual, financial and grief needs. Hospice of Texarkana is proud to have provided over $474,000 in uncompensated/undercompensated care during the last year.

For more information, please visit www.hospiceoftexarkana.org or call 904-794-4263.