A&M-Texarkana’s Dr. Nurul Alam Named 2026 Piper Professor

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Texas A&M University-Texarkana Professor of Biology Dr. Nurul Alam has been named a 2026 Piper Professor by the Minnie Stevens Piper Foundation, one of the most prestigious teaching awards available to college professors in Texas.

Alam, who has taught at A&M-Texarkana for 20 years, is the first recipient of this award from the university. The honor recognizes exceptional teaching and service to students.

Established in 1958 by the San Antonio-based Minnie Stevens Piper Foundation, the award is given annually to 10 faculty members from public and private colleges and universities across Texas. Recipients receive a lifetime designation as “Piper Professors,” along with a cash honorarium, gold pin, and certificate.

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Nominations must originate from a university president’s office and focus on a professor’s dedication to academia and impact on students.

“For 20 years, he has poured his love of biology and the natural sciences into countless A&M-Texarkana students,” said Dr. Ross Alexander, President of Texas A&M University-Texarkana. “His relentless dedication to student success is one of his strongest assets and is reflected in the lasting impact he has made on our students, our campus, and the broader academic community.”

“The success of my students is how I measure my own success as an educator,” said Alam. “I am humbled to be recognized among these esteemed educators across the state of Texas, and to be the first recipient of this award from my university.”

Alam teaches a wide range of undergraduate courses including Cell and Molecular Biology, General Microbiology, Genetics, Botany, and Seminar in Biology. He also serves as university coordinator for the Joint Admission Medical School Program (JAMP), a program created by the Texas Legislature in 2003 to support economically disadvantaged Texas students pursuing medical education.

Alam holds a Ph.D. in Biological Resource from Gifu University in Japan, an M.S. in Biotechnology from Shinshu University in Japan, and two master’s degrees from the University of Dhaka in Bangladesh.