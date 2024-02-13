TASD Announces 2023-2024 Miss AMS and Miss AHS

Sponsor

Miss Arkansas Middle School – Miss Rylan Jane Shurtleff



Miss Rylan Jane Shurtleff, daughter of Christopher and Savannah Shurtleff, and Haley Francis, is a remarkable 7th-grade student at Arkansas Middle School. Excelling academically with straight-A’s and enrolled in honors classes, Rylan embodies a commitment to excellence. As a cheerleader for the AMS Razorbacks, she brings spirit and enthusiasm to the sidelines. Beyond her studies and cheerleading, Rylan finds joy in serving her community and volunteering at Mistletoe Market. Whether she’s on the lake, wakesurfing, or cheering on her team, Rylan’s zest for life is infectious. With aspirations to attend Harvard Law School and establish her own law firm, Rylan’s ambition knows no bounds. Her favorite singer, Parker McCollum, her love for Chicken Express chicken tenders, and her affection for the color pink reflect her vibrant personality and varied interests.

Miss Arkansas High School – Miss Ainsley Jo Michelle Richardson



Miss Ainsley Jo Michelle Richardson, daughter of Josh Richardson and Sarah Barker, is a senior at Arkansas High School. As a natural leader, she has left her mark as Captain of the Redline dance team, earning accolades and awards throughout her high school career. Ainsley’s dedication to dance extends beyond the school walls, with achievements in jazz, lyrical, and contemporary dance competitions. Balancing her passion for dance with family responsibilities, including mentoring her younger siblings, Ainsley embodies compassion and strength. Committed to her academic and extracurricular pursuits, she has chosen to continue her education at the University of Central Arkansas, where she will join the UCA Honey Bears Dance Team and pursue a degree in business. With Elton John as her musical muse, a preference for steak, and a love for the color red, Ainsley’s vibrant spirit illuminates every endeavor she undertakes.

