Texarkana Man Charged With Felony For Stealing Six Pack Allegedly Threatened To Kill Cops

Sponsor

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas–A man who was charged with a felony for allegedly walking past cash registers and out of a New Boston, Texas, grocery with a six pack of Smirnoff Ice allegedly threatened to kill police officers when he found out he was being charged as a repeat offender.

While stealing a six pack of wine coolers or beer would typically result in a misdemeanor charge, Delon Jim Campbell, 37, was charged with a state jail felony because of prior theft convictions, according to a probable cause affidavit detailing his arrest Jan. 7 on that charge and a count of terroristic threat against a peace officer.

Campbell was arrested by the New Boston Police Dept. after a report regarding a man who’d stolen Smirnoff Ice valued at $10.98 from the Walmart on James Bowie Rd. and was seen walking toward a nearby McDonald’s. Officers caught up to Campbell on N. Lindsey St. and he allegedly still had the stolen alcohol on him.

Campbell allegedly became “irate” upon learning that he was facing an enhanced charge because of his prior theft convictions and allegedly told the arresting officer “I’ll kill your ass,” repeatedly while being transported to the Bowie County jail in Texarkana.

Campbell allegedly told the officer, “You’re dead when I get out,” while on the way to the jail and threatened to kill all New Boston officers while at the jail, stating, “All y’all are dead,” in reference to the New Boston Police Dept.

Campbell faces six months to two years in a state jail if convicted of the enhanced theft charge or If convicted of terroristic threatening of a peace officer.

He is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bonds totaling more than $50,000.