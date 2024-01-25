TASD Announces Community Input Meeting

Sponsor

The Texarkana Arkansas School District Board of Education has selected McPherson & Jacobson, L.L.C., Executive Recruitment and Development, to assist them in the important task of selecting superintendent candidates for the board to interview.

The consultants will be meeting with community members on Thursday, February 1, at 6:00 pm at the District administration building, 3435 Jefferson Avenue. The meeting will be in the Board of Education Meeting Room. The purpose of the meeting is to gather input regarding the qualities of the next Superintendent.

This meeting is open to any patron who wishes to provide input.