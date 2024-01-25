First Look: Architectural Rendering Unveiled for Texas High School’s Cutting-edge Career and Technology (CTE) Upgrades and Renovations

Sponsor

Texas High School is thrilled to reveal the first glimpse of its visionary Career and Technology (CTE) upgrades and renovations, which are part of Proposition B from the 2022 TISD Bond Project. This monumental project reflects the school’s unwavering commitment to providing state-of-the-art educational experiences for students in Texarkana ISD.

This unveiling of the architectural rendering is a significant milestone in achieving our mission to prepare students for success by providing innovative and varied opportunities to lead and excel in a global society. The project aims to enhance education by offering dual credit instruction and comprehensive workforce training, ensuring that Texas High School remains a leader in academic excellence.

Key features of the CTE upgrades and renovations include:

1. Cutting-Edge Facilities: The project involves constructing advanced facilities equipped with the latest technology and resources to facilitate hands-on learning experiences.

2. Advanced Learning Environments: Modern classrooms and labs will provide students the perfect environment to explore their interests and develop practical skills.

3. Dual Credit Programs: Texas High School will offer dual credit programs, allowing students to earn college credits while still in high school and giving them a head start on their academic journey.

4. Workforce Training: Comprehensive workforce training programs will prepare students for real-world careers, ensuring they are job-ready upon graduation.

5. Commitment to Excellence: The CTE upgrades and renovations are a testament to the school’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence and the future success of its students

“Our vision has always been to prepare our students for success in higher education and high-paying careers,” said TISD Superintendent Dr. Doug Brubaker. “We are excited to share this rendering with our community; it illustrates how their support of the 2022 Bond Program is equipping TISD with the tools to empower future generations of students to pursue their dreams and achieve their goals.”

The project is underway and scheduled for completion in the fall of 2025. Once finished, these enhancements will undoubtedly set a new standard for educational facilities in Texarkana, Texas, and empower students with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in their careers.