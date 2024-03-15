TASD Board of Directors Select New Superintendent

Sponsor

After an extensive search and interview process, the Texarkana Arkansas Board of Education is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dr. Lloyd Jackson as the new Superintendent of the Texarkana Arkansas School District (TASD). Dr. Jackson’s selection comes with unanimous approval from the board, a testament to his exceptional qualifications and commitment to education.

A proud product of the Texarkana community, Dr. Jackson graduated from Arkansas High School in 1998. His deep roots in the region, coupled with his professional accomplishments, uniquely position him to lead TASD into a new era of academic excellence and community engagement.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Lloyd Jackson as the newest member of the TASD family,” remarked Jesse Buchanan, President of the Texarkana Arkansas Board of Education. “His unwavering dedication to educational advancement, coupled with his proven leadership abilities, align seamlessly with our vision for the future of TASD. We have every confidence that Dr. Jackson will serve as a transformative leader and a tremendous asset to the Texarkana community.”

With over two decades of dedicated service to students and staff in various administrative capacities, Dr. Jackson brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role. Throughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated a passion for student achievement, innovative educational methodologies, and the cultivation of collaborative learning environments.

“I am deeply honored to have been chosen as the next Superintendent of the Texarkana Arkansas School District,” said Dr. Jackson. “I am committed to working collaboratively with the board, faculty, staff, students, parents, and community stakeholders to ensure that TASD continues to provide an exceptional educational experience for all students. Together, we will strive to empower our students to reach their full potential and cultivate a culture of lifelong learning.”

Jackson will assume his duties as Superintendent of TASD on July 1, 2024.