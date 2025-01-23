TASD Hires New Head Football Coach

Sponsor

The Texarkana Arkansas School District (TASD) is proud to announce the appointment of Mr. Leroy Hood as the new Head Football Coach for the Razorbacks.

Coach Hood brings over 15 years of coaching experience to the TASD Athletic Program, marked by an impressive track record of success both on and off the field. Most recently, Hood served as the Head Football Coach at Midtown High School in Atlanta, Georgia. Under his leadership, Midtown’s athletic program saw a 46% increase in participation and a rise in team GPA from 2.2 to 3.1 within the first semester.

Before his tenure at Midtown, Coach Hood led Pebblebrook High School in Mableton, Georgia, where his achievements were equally remarkable. In 2021, he was named Cobb County Coach of the Year and Parker Resources 7A Coach of the Year, and he received the Atlanta Falcons Week 8 Coaching Award. During his four years as head coach, he doubled the football program’s participation from 60 athletes in 2019 to 123 in 2021. His teams achieved three consecutive 7A playoff appearances, including the school’s first playoff win in 20 years. Under his guidance, 25 athletes secured college scholarships, including 11 in 2022, with five signing with Division 1 programs and three joining SEC teams.

In addition to his head coaching roles, Coach Hood has held positions as an assistant coach, defensive coordinator, head track coach, and health and physical education teacher. His dedication to fostering both athletic and academic excellence aligns perfectly with TASD’s mission to develop well-rounded student-athletes.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Hood to the Razorback family,” said Dr. Lloyd Jackson, Superintendent of TASD. “He brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record that will elevate our football program to new heights. We are confident that Coach Hood’s leadership will inspire our student-athletes both on and off the field.”