The New Boston Miracle Legends Disability Team

Sponsor

The Miracle Legends, located in New Boston as part of the New Boston Youth Sports Association Baseball/Softball, is an all-inclusive ball team for individuals with disabilities. This team emphasizes fun and non-competitive play. The organizers are thrilled to extend this opportunity to western Bowie County.

The team needs help with “Buddies” – individuals who assist with batting, throwing, catching, and running/pushing in wheelchairs if necessary. Ideally, Buddies will come from a wide range of backgrounds, such as high school baseball and softball teams, youth league teams, and various school clubs such as FFA, drama, cheer, and band. The team also hopes to involve local groups like firefighters, police officers, and teachers, planning to feature different groups at each game.

Games are planned to last 30 minutes to accommodate the players’ needs.

Sponsorships are also needed to cover essential items like gloves, jerseys, tees, balls, bats, and trophies. For donations of $50 or more, sponsors’ names or businesses will appear on the Team Banner and shirts. The goal is to provide each child with a glove, ball, jersey, and trophy.

The team holds a special place in the hearts of the organizers. One organizer is a mother of a son with disabilities, and Becki Carpenter, another organizer, has two children with disabilities and teaches life skills at the local elementary school. Both organizers deeply appreciate everyone’s willingness to help and thank the NBYSA for approving and supporting this initiative. They look forward to seeing the team in action, with big smiles all around.

Let’s play some ball! ⚾️

