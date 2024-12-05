Domestic Violence Prevention, Inc.’s Santa Store Deadline to Donate December 13th

Sponsor

The deadline to donate toys to Domestic Violence Prevention, Inc.’s Santa Store is Friday Dec. 13. The community has generously given to the Santa Store, and we are about halfway to our $30,000 goal.

“We are still coming up a little bit short on items for teens, this could be anything from fishing poles to purses. The community can either choose any new items they would like to donate for the store or they can make a monetary donation and our staff will do the shopping,” said James Roberts, DVP executive director.

Other needed items include toys appropriate for babies and toddlers under 2 and items for teenagers, including Bluetooth speakers and headphones, bicycles, hair styling tools, and cologne or perfume sets.

DVP expects to serve about 300 clients and children at this year’s Santa Store, which takes place in the coming days at an undisclosed, discrete location.

“We would like to truly thank all of those who have already donated or sponsored. We are almost there. The people in this area and the event sponsors have been so generous this year. We are just looking for that little push to get us to where we need to be to make sure every kid that has walked through our doors ends the year on a positive note,” Roberts said.

Domestic Violence Prevention, Inc. serves approximately 1,200 clients a year, including about 200 clients in our emergency shelter. Anyone in a crisis situation because of domestic violence or sexual assault can call DVP’s 24-7 emergency hotline at 903-793-4357.

