Pork on a Fork Fundraiser April 12th at Ramage Farms

Texarkana Resources for the Disabled, Inc. and Runnin WJ’ Ranch are joining forces to raise money for those with disabilities in our community with our inaugural Pork on a Fork Fundraiser. The event is Saturday, April 12th from 5-8pm at Ramage Farms. Tickets are on sale now via this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/pork-on-a-fork-fundraiser The Rick Brown Band will be there playing live music!

Join us for an evening of BBQ, Music, Line Dancing, and more as we come together to support two non-profits with the same mission to help those in our community with disabilities. Runnin WJ’ Ranch and Texarkana Resources for the Disabled, Inc. are coming together to spread awareness and raise support as one. So join us for a western good time with our 1st annual Pork on the Fork Fundraiser!

Pork on a fork Flyer with Band info: