Hospice of Texarkana Marks Sixth Year of Participation in East Texas Giving Day

SPONSOR

Hospice of Texarkana will participate in East Texas Giving Day from 6 a.m. to midnight on Tuesday, April 28. This one-day community-wide event gives donors an opportunity to double their donation thanks to a generous anonymous donor who has committed to matching every gift dollar-for-dollar, up to $10,000.

The annual online event allows donors across the ArkLaTex to contribute to their favorite nonprofit organizations. Last year Hospice of Texarkana received more than $25,000 in donations thanks to the generosity of the community, with funds allotted to staff education and underfunded care. Our target, once again, is to raise $25,000.

Early donating is open now so donors can give today and their gift will still be counted toward East Texas Giving Day and be eligible for the match.

SPONSOR

“We don’t want to miss out on this generous $10,000 donor match. We need the support of our community. Any donation, big or small, is very appreciated,” said Cindy Marsh, Hospice of Texarkana executive director.

East Texas Giving Day is sponsored by The East Texas Community Foundation, which began in 1989. The annual fundraising event in April benefits 32 counties across East Texas where countless agencies and organizations participate in the one-day event.

For more than 40 years, Hospice of Texarkana, Inc. has been committed to compassionate, end-of-life care with highly trained clinical staff providing support to any advanced illness patient with or without insurance. Thanks to the generous support from individuals and foundations, Hospice of Texarkana is able to provide comfort care and bereavement services to all patients and their families. East Texas Giving Day and ETCF are instrumental in allowing organizations such as this one to continue their mission of caring for those in need.

About Hospice of Texarkana / Hospice of Hope, Inc. – an independent, nonprofit hospice founded in 1985, serving a 50-mile area in northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas and home to the region’s only freestanding Hospice Inpatient Care Center. Hospice care is intensive comfort care that alleviates pain and suffering, enhancing the quality of life for patients with life-limiting illnesses and their loved ones by addressing their medical, emotional, social, spiritual, financial and grief needs. Hospice of Texarkana is proud to have provided more than $474,000 in uncompensated/undercompensated care during the last year. For more information, please visit www.hospiceoftexarkana.org or call 904-794-4263.