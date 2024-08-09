TASD to Implement Phone-free Environment at AMS and AHS

Sponsor

Following the approval from the TASD Board of Directors, it was announced that phone-free environments will be implemented at Arkansas Middle and Arkansas High Schools. A pouch called Yondr will be used to enhance the teaching and learning environment in the classrooms.

While recognizing the value of cell phones as tools, the potential negative impact of phone addiction on students’ well-being is also acknowledged. Despite previous attempts to limit students’ use of phones in school, the challenge remains as long as the devices are readily accessible. It is believed that when students are fully engaged with their teachers and classmates, both learning outcomes and social behaviors improve.

The Yondr system employs a simple, secure pouch designed to store phones and other small electronic devices such as smartwatches and earbuds. Students at Arkansas Middle and Arkansas High will secure their phones (either turned off or in airplane mode) in personally assigned Yondr pouches upon arriving at school. Students will retain possession of their phones but will not be able to use them until the pouches are unlocked at the end of the school day. Students are required to bring their Yondr pouches to and from school each day and are responsible for their pouches at all times.

Reports from other schools using Yondr show:

– 84% improvement in student engagement

– 72% improvement in student behavior

– 68% improvement in academic performance

– 86% improvement in student safety and wellness

Additional information will be provided for students and families before the rollout of Yondr pouches later this fall. In the meantime, interested parties are encouraged to visit this website at www.TASD7.net to learn more about Yondr and to submit feedback.

