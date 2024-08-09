City’s Finance Department Receives GFOA Budget Award for 9th Year in a Row

Sponsor

The City of Texarkana, Texas Finance Department has been awarded the Government Finance Officers Association’s (GFOA) Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the ninth year in a row.

According to GFOA, this award represents a significant achievement by the City of Texarkana, Texas. It reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting. To receive the budget award, the City had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well an entity’s budget serves as:

• A policy document

• A financial plan

• An operations guide

• A communications device

Chief Financial Officer Kristin Peeples speaks to how this achievement reflects the city’s commitment to transparency and accuracy in financial reporting.

“I’m incredibly proud of our team for earning this award for the ninth consecutive year,” said Peeples. “It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of every member of our department, and we’re honored to continue setting a high standard for financial management in our community.”

Budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories, and in the fourteen mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award.

