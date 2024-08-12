Texarkana Regioonal Airport Recieving $2.1 Million From FAA

Sponsor

The Texarkana Regional Airport (“TXK”) is in line to receive $2,184,499 from the Airport Improvement Program (AIP) administered by the Federal Aviation Administration. These funds will be used to expand the Jim E. Yates terminal’s aircraft apron which will allow for aircraft to divert to Texarkana during bad weather in the Dallas area and provide space for aircraft to remain overnight. These funds will be matched by a grant from the Arkansas Division of Aeronautics, which match airport federal grants up to $250,000, this will result in no direct matching dollars from the Cities of Texarkana AR, and Texarkana TX.

“We are proud that through these partnerships with the State and Federal government we are able to support jobs in our local community and make an economic impact that will have benefits to both passengers and our communities for years to come,” said Airport Executive Director Paul Mehrlich. $1,184,499 of this grant will be through discretionary funds. “Discretionary funds are limited and highly competitive, we work diligently to acquire these funds and are excited about the growth we continue to see at the Texarkana Regional Airport.”

Airport Improvement Program grants can be used for infrastructure such as terminals, runways, taxiways and aprons, and well as items such as the master plan or firefighting equipment. In all the Federal Aviation Administration announced grants totaling $636.1 million. The Airport Improvement Program receives approximately $3.3 billion in funding each year.



About Texarkana Regional Airport Authority

The Texarkana Regional Airport Authority owns and operates TXK. In all, the airport authority owns and maintains approximately 1,029 acres. TXK is served by legacy carrier American Airlines, which connects Texarkana and Ark-La-Tex passengers to hundreds of competitive-priced domestic and international destinations daily via two (2) direct flights to top-rated connecting hub airport – Dallas/Fort-Worth International Airport. For more information about TXK, please visit www.flytxk.com or Like Us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/txkairport or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @flytxk.

