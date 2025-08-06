Sponsor

Wallace Foster, age 90, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2025. He was born on October 6, 1934.

A proud graduate of Arkansas High School, Wallace often said, “Win or lose, always an Arkansas Razorback.” His deep loyalty to his team and community was evident throughout his life.

Wallace dedicated over 50 years to a career as a commercial food salesperson where he built lasting relationships and touched many lives with his kindness and work ethic. He truly loved helping others.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Bobbie Jean Foster, and his eldest son, Bryant Foster.

Wallace is survived by the mother of his children, Anna Helen Foster and Bryant’s family: Melissa and David Sturgeon, and their son Landry;

His daughter, Karen S. Foster, and her family: Ann, Amy and John Miller, Alex Miller, and Kaelyn Miller.

His son, James and wife Abby Foster, and their family: Katy and Jimmy Jordan, Chloe Jordan, Charlie Jordan, and Matt and Allie Foster.

He is also survived by his beloved granddaughters from his marriage to Bobbie Jean: Brittany Brown and Amber Scarborough.

Wallace will be lovingly remembered by his dear friends, Charles and Rose Ann Herrington, and Darlene (George) Venafer, who faithfully took him to church every Sunday and shared in his walk of faith.

To his family, Wallace was more than a father and grandfather—he was Daddy, Papaw, and Papa Wal—a strong, hardworking, and honorable man who led by example and will always be remembered in the hearts of all who knew him.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated caregivers at Whispering Pines Assisted Living, The Villa, and Heritage Hospice for their compassionate care and the love they showed Wallace.

Wallace’s legacy of love, faith, and service will remain in the hearts of all who knew him.

Visitation will be held from 5-7PM, August 7, 2025 at Texarkana Funeral Home- Blvd.

A graveside service will be held at 10 AM, August 8, 2025 at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Texarkana, Arkansas with Bro Wallace Edgar officiating.