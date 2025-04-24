Texarkana Arkansas School District Recognized for Excellence in Gifted Education with GT Growth Award

Sponsor

The Texarkana Arkansas School District is proud to announce that its Gifted and Talented (GT) Program has been honored with the GT Growth Award by the Office of Education Policy (OEP) at the University of Arkansas. This prestigious recognition highlights the district’s outstanding efforts in fostering exceptional academic progress among its GT students.

As part of the OEP’s second annual GT Growth Awards, this week marks a celebration of school districts across the state where gifted students are not only maintaining excellence but showing remarkable academic growth. The Texarkana Arkansas School District stands out as a shining example of how high-quality instruction can elevate even the highest-performing students.

“Academic growth is not limited by student ability or prior achievement,” said Dr. Lloyd Jackson, TASD Superintendent of Schools. “It is a reflection of the educational environment and the quality of instruction taking place in our classrooms. Our data show that even students who score at the highest levels on state assessments can and do continue to improve.”

GT Growth Awards are determined by comparing the academic progress of high-achieving students to that of their peers across the state. The analysis reveals that, within the Texarkana Arkansas School District, GT students are exceeding expectations and making above-average gains year over year.

“We are incredibly proud of our students and educators for their commitment to excellence,” said Jackson. “This award affirms the hard work and dedication of our GT program in creating a challenging, supportive, and enriching environment where all students can thrive.”

The Texarkana Arkansas School District remains committed to advancing academic achievement and continuing to provide outstanding educational opportunities for all learners.