Texarkana Read Across America Event Brings Community Together to Celebrate Literacy

SPONSOR

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Families, community leaders, and local officials gathered on Monday, March 2, for a vibrant Read Across America celebration hosted by the Read and Rise afterschool program in partnership with We Are Washington. The event highlighted the importance of youth literacy and brought together a wide range of guest readers who shared stories, encouragement, and inspiration with children in attendance.

Held at the We Are Washington headquarters on Marietta Street, the one‑hour program featured readings from Mayor Allen Brown, Assistant Mayor Ulysses Brewer, State Representative Carol Dalby, Texarkana Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Dr. Robin Hickerson, TASD Superintendent Dr. Lloyd Jackson, and local business owner and philanthropist Tony Langford.

Parents and children enjoyed a welcoming, family‑friendly atmosphere filled with books, activities, and opportunities to connect with community mentors.

SPONSOR

The event also spotlighted Tina Jones, Program Director for Read and Rise, who was recently selected as a 2026 Afterschool Ambassador by the Afterschool Alliance—one of only 16 leaders nationwide chosen for the honor this year. Jones’ recognition underscores the growing impact of local afterschool initiatives and their role in supporting literacy and academic success.

Read Across America was made possible through the collaboration of several partner organizations, including We Are Washington (Washington Community Development Center), Read and Rise, the Afterschool Alliance, and the Arkansas Out of School Network.

The annual celebration continues to reinforce Texarkana’s commitment to literacy, community engagement, and creating supportive learning environments for local youth.