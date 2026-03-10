77.5 F
Texarkana
Tuesday, March 10, 2026
Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
SPONSOR
Home Arkansas News Texarkana Read Across America Event Brings Community Together to Celebrate Literacy

Texarkana Read Across America Event Brings Community Together to Celebrate Literacy

By
TXK TODAY STAFF
-
Pictured: Assistant Mayor Ulysses Brewer, TASD Superintendent Dr. Lloyd Jackson, and Mayor Allen Brown reading to youths.
SPONSOR

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Families, community leaders, and local officials gathered on Monday, March 2, for a vibrant Read Across America celebration hosted by the Read and Rise afterschool program in partnership with We Are Washington. The event highlighted the importance of youth literacy and brought together a wide range of guest readers who shared stories, encouragement, and inspiration with children in attendance.

Held at the We Are Washington headquarters on Marietta Street, the one‑hour program featured readings from Mayor Allen Brown, Assistant Mayor Ulysses Brewer, State Representative Carol Dalby, Texarkana Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Dr. Robin Hickerson, TASD Superintendent Dr. Lloyd Jackson, and local business owner and philanthropist Tony Langford.

State Representative Carol Dalby

Parents and children enjoyed a welcoming, family‑friendly atmosphere filled with books, activities, and opportunities to connect with community mentors.

SPONSOR
Texarkana Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Dr. Robin Hickerson

The event also spotlighted Tina Jones, Program Director for Read and Rise, who was recently selected as a 2026 Afterschool Ambassador by the Afterschool Alliance—one of only 16 leaders nationwide chosen for the honor this year. Jones’ recognition underscores the growing impact of local afterschool initiatives and their role in supporting literacy and academic success.

Read Across America was made possible through the collaboration of several partner organizations, including We Are Washington (Washington Community Development Center), Read and Rise, the Afterschool Alliance, and the Arkansas Out of School Network.

The annual celebration continues to reinforce Texarkana’s commitment to literacy, community engagement, and creating supportive learning environments for local youth.

Previous articlePaul Smith
Next articleTexarkana, Texas City Council Approves Water Projects, Building Code Updates at March Meeting
© Copyright 2025- Square World Media, LLC