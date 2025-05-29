Texarkana to Host Airshow in 2026

Sponsor

The Texarkana Airshow is set to take to the skies for the first time in over 30 years on June 27, 2026 at Texarkana Regional Airport. This event will showcase thrilling aerial performances, including acrobatic displays, formation flying, and military flyovers, and will pay homage to Texarkana’s proud and accomplished history in aviation.

“The upcoming airshow is an incredible opportunity to showcase the momentum we’re building at Texarkana Regional Airport,” said Paul Mehrlich, executive director. “It’s not just about aerial performances, it’s about inspiring future aviators, supporting local education programs like Texarkana College’s aviation mechanics training, and energizing our regional economy. We’re proud to bring an event of this scale back to the community after all these years. We hope to create a memorable experience for families, aviation fans and future pilots alike.”

The airshow will be held at Texarkana Regional Airport and is expected to attract aviation enthusiasts and families from the surrounding region. The gates will open at 9 a.m., with aircraft performances beginning at 4:30 p.m. Attendees can also enjoy ground displays of historic aircraft and Harley-Davidson motorcycles, food vendors, and all-ages activities.

“The airshow will coincide with America’s 250-year anniversary on July 4, 2026,” said Texarkana A&P Commissioner Steven Hollibush. “It is an honor to host such a dynamic event the weekend prior to the Fourth of July holiday that will give the community a meaningful and exciting way to celebrate together.”

The Texarkana Airshow is a joint effort between the Texarkana Regional Airport, the Texarkana Arkansas A&P Commission, Texarkana College, both the Cities of Texarkana, Arkansas and Texarkana, Texas. Tickets will be available for purchase in 2026, but those interested in staying updated can sign up for email updates at www.texarkanaairshow.com. Opportunities for sponsorships are available now, including the major naming sponsor for the event. Those interested in sponsoring or becoming a vendor should contact Brandon Sanders.