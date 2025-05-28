Texas to Eliminate Paper Tags Starting July 1

Sponsor

Beginning July 1, 2025, major changes are coming to the way Texas handles temporary license plates, as part of a sweeping effort to crack down on fraudulent paper tags.

House Bill 718, passed during the 88th Legislative Session in 2023, will bring new rules and procedures for car dealers, tax assessor-collectors, law enforcement, and anyone buying or selling a vehicle in Texas. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) is rolling out resources and information to help all involved parties prepare for the transition.

The law was prompted by growing concerns over fake paper tags being used in crimes and to avoid registration requirements. The new administrative rules are aimed at tightening security and accountability throughout the vehicle registration process.

Key implementation dates include:

April 30, 2025 – Licensed motor vehicle dealers must complete webDEALER training. Those who complete the training by this date will receive license plate inventory before those who have not.

May 2025 – Licensed dealers with active webDEALER accounts may begin ordering and receiving their license plate inventory allocations.

July 1, 2025 – All licensed dealers are required to issue metal license plates at the time of sale. Temporary paper tags will no longer be issued. Additionally, all title and registration applications must be processed through the webDEALER system.

Also starting July 1, County Tax Assessor-Collector offices and Regional Service Centers will begin issuing Temporary Registration metal plates for 30-Day and One-Trip Permits, replacing the previously used paper versions.

TxDMV officials said they are using every available channel to inform stakeholders about the operational changes, emphasizing the importance of early compliance to ensure a smooth rollout.

For more information and updates, visit TxDMV.gov.