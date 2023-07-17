The legendary Marshall Tucker Band will headline the 47th Annual Hope Watermelon Festival Concert

Sponsor

When you wake up and want to put a smile on your face, you think of the songs that always manage to reach down and touch your soul the moment you hear the first note. The Marshall Tucker Band is one such group that continues to have a profound impact on successive generations of listeners who have been “Searchin’ for a Rainbow” and found it perfectly represented by this tried-and-true Southern institution over the decades.

The beloved band that has been tearing it up on live stages, both big and small, across the globe since 1972 will headline the 47th Annual Hope Watermelon Festival Concert on Saturday, August 12, at 8:30 p.m. The show will be held on the CMC Stage inside Hope Fair Park. Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

The Marshall Tucker Band is the first truly progressive Southern band to grace the nation’s airwaves and helped pioneer what is now known as Southern rock. The band’s mighty music catalog, consisting of more than 20 studio albums and a score of live releases, has racked up multi-platinum album sales many times over. Over the years, the band has racked up hit songs, including “Can’t You See,” “Heard it in a Love Song,” “Fire on the Mountain,” “Long Hard Ride,” “Ramblin’,” and more.

The secret ingredient to the ongoing success of The Marshall Tucker Band’s influence can be seen and felt far and wide throughout many mainstream digital outlets. This year you can see this legendary band live at the Hope Watermelon Festival. One thing we absolutely know for sure: If you heard it in a Marshall Tucker Band song, it certainly can’t be wrong!

Advanced general admission tickets for the concert will be $20 for adults; day-of-show tickets will be $25. Children’s tickets will be $10 on the day of the show. All reserved seating tickets are $40. tickets will be sold at the Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. or online at https://www.hempsteadhall.com/

For more information about the concert, contact the Hope Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce at 870-777-3640 or the UAHT Foundation at 870-722-8516.

