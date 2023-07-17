Community invited to offer ideas in revitalization of historic Jamison Building

Sponsor



The City of Texarkana, Texas invites the public to a community engagement meeting on Thursday, July 27th, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Texarkana Public Library to discuss the revitalization of the historic downtown Jamison Building. This discussion will present a valuable opportunity for the community to participate and contribute their insights. Participants can play a vital role in the redevelopment planning process while addressing the needs of the community.

As part of the City of Texarkana, Texas’ EPA Brownfields Program, the historic Jamison Building received an Economic Development Technical Assistance award through Kansas State University Technical Assistance to Brownfields (TAB) Program. The program aids communities in transforming environmentally impaired properties into assets that foster economic growth and community revitalization. The ultimate objective is to formulate a comprehensive roadmap for the redevelopment of this historic landmark.

EPA Brownfields Program Manager Daphnea Ryan encourages the public to learn more about this historic structure.

“We are excited for this opportunity to facilitate planning resources for the Jamison Building Foundation”, said Ryan. “We hope this will aid in the redevelopment of this important historic landmark.”

Vashil Fernandez, Director of Planning and Community Development, echoed those sentiments stating, “This project marks yet another step towards the revitalization of downtown. We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with this building’s owners to see it come back to life.”

The Jamison Building was erected in 1930 due to the endeavors of Dr. G.U. Jamison, Dr. William T. Thompson, and Mr. Alex W. Weatherford. This structure was purposefully constructed as a professional building, serving the African-American community and became an integral part of Texarkana’s rich history. The efforts being made through the EPA Brownfields Program will allow this structure to be enjoyed by the community once again.

For more information about this meeting or the city’s EPA Brownfields Program, please contact Daphnea Ryan at 903-798-3934 or via email at dryan@txkusa.org.

