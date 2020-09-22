The Miller County Democratic Headquarters is Now Open in Texarkana

Advertisement

Located at 403 East 9th Street in the Hall Engineering building, the Miller County Democratic Headquarters is now open.

The official Grand Opening was this morning at 10 a.m. Rick Hall, Vice-Chairman for the Miller County Democratic Party thanked everyone for attending and said, “We’re hopeful about this election. I hope we get a big surprise and Arkansas goes blue.”

National election signs are available for a $10 donation and Congressional candidate William Hanson has signs available for free.

The hours of operation are Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Closed Sundays.