The Real Benefits of Taking Dual Credit and Concurrent Credit Courses in High School

For motivated high school students, dual credit and concurrent credit courses at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana can be a game-changer. These programs allow students to earn both high school and college credit at the same time, giving them a serious head start on their college journey. As we celebrate dual credit week, we want to share some reasons it’s worth considering.

1. Save Time and Money

College isn’t cheap. Dual credit and concurrent credit courses let students knock out general education requirements early—at a much lower cost than traditional college tuition. In many high schools, the courses are even free. At UAHT, many local high schools pay for some or all of their students’ traditional dual credit courses. Also, the Hope and Arkansas High Collegiate Academies and the Secondary Career and Technical Education Center are entirely free to students. That means fewer semesters in college and less debt down the road.

2. Get Ahead Academically

Earning college credit in high school shows initiative and discipline. It can help students graduate earlier, take fewer courses per semester, or make room for double majors or internships later. Students who come in with credit often have more flexibility in choosing classes and shaping their academic paths. In fact, students who graduate from one of UAHT’s Collegiate Academies already have their first two years of college completed upon high school graduation.

3. Build College-Level Skills Early

These courses are more rigorous than standard high school classes, and that’s a good thing. Students build critical thinking, time management, and study habits that prepare them for the expectations of college professors. When these students transfer to a four-year university or enter the workforce, they are already used to the workload and responsibility.

4. Stand Out in Admissions and Employers

Colleges and employers look for students who challenge themselves and have shown they can succeed. Taking college-level courses in high school signals ambition and readiness. Even if a student doesn’t attend the college offering the course or seek a job related to it, just having it on a transcript can boost their application.

5. Explore Interests Before Committing

College is expensive, so it’s smart to explore potential majors early. Dual credit and concurrent credit courses let students test out subjects like welding, psychology, economics, construction, or biology before they commit to a major, which can help avoid costly changes down the line.

6. Ease the Transition to College or the Workforce

Starting college or a job with a few credits in the bag gives students confidence. They walk onto campus or the workplace with experience, not just expectations. The jump from high school to college or the job field can be rough, but these programs soften the landing.

Bottom Line

Dual credit and concurrent credit programs offer a smart, strategic way for high school students to prepare for college or the workforce. They save money, build real skills, and open doors academically and professionally. For students who are ready to take on the challenge, the payoff is more than worth it.

Please get in touch with your school counselor today if you want to enjoy the benefits of taking dual credit or concurrent credit courses at UAHT.

To learn more about dual credit and concurrent credit programs at UAHT, visit https://www.uaht.edu/academics/high-school-programs.php.

