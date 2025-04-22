Sponsor

U.S. Army Veteran

Thomas Marley “Sonny” Downs, age 86, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2025, in Texarkana, Texas. A lifelong resident of Texarkana, Sonny was born to Boyd and Mocille Downs on October 21, 1938, and remained deeply rooted in the community he loved.

Sonny graduated from Texas Senior High School in 1956 and went on to earn an Associate degree from Texarkana Junior College in 1959. During his time there, he proudly lettered in Bulldog Basketball. He continued his education at Henderson State Teachers College from 1959 to 1961 but left when his Texas National Guard unit was activated during the Bay of Pigs and Berlin Crisis. His commitment to service would become a defining part of his life.

In March 1957, Sonny joined the Texas National Guard. Over four decades of dedicated military service followed, culminating in his retirement as First Sergeant of his medical unit on October 20, 1998. He began as a company clerk and rose through the ranks with steadfast dedication and leadership.

Starting in 1962, Sonny embarked on a long and distinguished career with the United States Postal Service. He served in various roles including letter carrier, administrative postal supervisor, and ultimately superintendent of vehicle administration until his retirement in 1992. His thirty years with the USPS reflected the same sense of duty and reliability that marked every aspect of his life.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Sonny was deeply involved in youth sports and officiating throughout Arkansas and Texas. As a Boys Club volunteer, he coached Pee Wee football and baseball teams and officiated boys’ basketball games. His passion for sports extended into officiating football, basketball, and baseball at middle school, high school, and collegiate levels across the region. In recognition of his contributions to athletics and officiating excellence, he was inducted into the Arkansas Officials Association Hall of Fame in 2006 and the Fox Sports Fan Fest Hall of Fame in 2019.

Sonny’s greatest happiness stemmed from his family. He enjoyed a devoted marriage with his wife Sandra for 65 years, which stands as a testament to lasting love and partnership. Together, they raised their daughter Sarah. The family expanded when Sarah married Carl Shooter, and they welcomed Sonny’s only granddaughter, Rebecca, whom he adored. Rebecca eventually married Keegan Steines, and they are now looking forward to the birth of two great-grandchildren, Miles and Brooke. Sonny was a loving big brother to Buzzy, Sissy, Huck, Kathy, Jackie, and Bubba. He was deeply respected and cherished by his extended family, which included his son-in-law Carl, grandson-in-law Keegan, numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, as well as many nieces and nephews. Lastly, he held a unique affection for his cat “Big Boy.”

A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 24, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Texarkana Funeral Home located at 3515 Texas Boulevard. A private graveside service for family and brotherhood friends will follow on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 10:00 AM at Hillcrest Cemetery, 5101 W 7th Street in Texarkana.

Sonny leaves behind a legacy of service—to country, community, sport—and above all else, to family. May his memory bring comfort to those who knew him.

The family would like to thank St. Michael’s Hospital and Hospice of Texarkana for the excellent care and love they gave to Sonny in his final days.