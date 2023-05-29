The Washington Collection: Auction of Historic Furniture and Artifacts

An opportunity to own a piece of history will soon take place in Hope, Ark.

The Historic Washington Foundation (HWF) will sell at auction a number of items

currently stored in the town’s Livery Stable. Even though the items are stored at Washington, the auction will take place in the Art Barn at Hope’s Fair Park, beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 10.

HWF President Missy McSwain explained the rationale for the auction.

“The primary mission of the Foundation is to preserve the historic properties owned by the Foundation,” she said. “The Foundation is seeking ways to raise funds to care for the historic museum houses and their contents in historic Washington, Ark.”

McSwain said the Livery Stable “is filled to capacity with furniture and other artifacts that the Foundation is unable to use, either because the items are not within the Foundation’s period of significance or because the Foundation does not have a use for them. Many beautiful and fascinating items will be sold.”

Some of the items to be included in the auction are antique furniture, vintage 1871 or early 1900s, such as armoires and Empire furniture; a Coke box; hand-painted Cottage style bedroom suite (five matching pieces); Arkansas-made primitive items; an Empire chest; a Victorian bedroom suite; signs; early primitive church pews; spool cabinets; harnesses; pulpits; metal signs; wooden boxes with advertising; Steinway square grand piano; wicker; cast iron furniture; several scales, kerosene pumps; side saddle; WWII gun cases; mirrors; contents of circa 1871 Wolff store in Bingen – a bead-board store counter; vintage clothing; feed-sack clothing; early 20th century denim and work clothes; 15’ display tables; glass display cases; NOS Patented medicines and snuff; jewelry; German bisque dolls; shoes; toys; kitchen items; hats; and much more.

HWF, formerly Pioneer Washington Restoration Foundation (PWRF), is Arkansas’s oldest preservation organization, dedicated to protection and restoration of historic properties in Washington, as well as maintaining the character and interpreting the story of this historically significant town and state park.

During the 65-year history of HWF, eighteen 19 th -century structures have been acquired and renovated. The Foundation currently maintains seven significant properties within the boundaries of Historic Washington State Park and continues to support the historic park. The HWF is governed by a non-profit board of directors.

The auction will be conducted by local auctioneer Don Honea of Don Honea Auctions AALB 130, 870-703-7421, will start at 9 a.m., June 10, in the Art Barn adjacent to the Coliseum in Fair Park at 800 S. Mockingbird, Hope, Ark. All sales are cash only.

View items at https://bit.ly/HWFauction.