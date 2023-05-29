The Sportsplex Announces “Play by the Pool” Summer Event Series

The Sportsplex is excited to announce its highly anticipated “Play by the Pool” summer event series, offering a wide range of engaging activities exclusively for

Sportsplex members. This summer, families and individuals can enjoy a series of unforgettable experiences by the pool.

The “Play by the Pool” summer event series features an exciting lineup of activities that will take place at the Sportsplex’s picturesque pool area. These events include:

 May 29th: Lemonade and Watermelon by the Pool – Kick off the summer season with refreshing lemonade, juicy watermelon, and a vibrant poolside atmosphere.

 June 6th: Popsicles and Tie Dye by the Pool – Indulge in delicious popsicles while exploring your creative side with tie-dye crafts.

 June 10th: Adult Swim Night featuring Jaws – Dive into the thrilling cinematic experience of watching Jaws while enjoying a relaxing evening by the pool.

 June 14th: Paint by the Pool – Unleash your inner artist as you create masterpieces inspired by the serene poolside surroundings.

 June 17th: Pirate Movie Night – Embark on an adventure with a swashbuckling pirate- themed movie that will transport you into a world of excitement.

 June 30th: Bubbles and Foam Party – Immerse yourself in a world of bubbles and foam, creating an atmosphere of pure joy and laughter.

 July 4th: Patriotic Paint by the Pool – Celebrate Independence Day by expressing your patriotism through art, inspired by the colors and symbols of freedom.

 July 8th: Movie Under the Stars: The Little Mermaid – Enjoy a magical evening under the stars while watching the beloved classic, The Little Mermaid.

 July 11th: Popsicles and Tie Dye – Delight in more frozen treats and unleash your creativity with another round of tie-dye fun.

 July 20th: Movie Under the Stars: Finding Dory – Dive into an unforgettable adventure with Finding Dory, an enchanting film for all ages.

 July 22nd: Bubbles and Foam Party – Brace yourself for a whirlwind of excitement as you immerse yourself in the ultimate foam party experience.

Sportsplex members can participate in these events free of charge, as a token of

appreciation for their continued support. Non-members are also welcome to join the “Play by the Pool” movie nights at a nominal fee of $15 per person.

“Our ‘Play by the Pool’ summer event series is a celebration of community and a chance

for our members to come together and create lasting memories,” said Ali Burrow, Director of Sales and Marketing at the Sportsplex. “We invite both our valued members and non-members to join us for these exciting events and experience the magic of summer at the Sportsplex.”

To learn more about the “Play by the Pool” summer event series and become a

Sportsplex member, please visit hcesportsplex.com, follow them on Facebook, or contact Ali

Burrow at ali.burrow@hcesportsplex.com.