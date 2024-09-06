TRAHC Presents: The Muses’ “Opera Classics Mix: Sing to Love”

Sponsor

The Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council is excited to present The Muses’ “Opera Classics Mix: Sing to Love,” on Thursday, September 12, at 7 p.m. at Cabe Hall in the Regional Arts Center.

Performed by The Muses Project of Hot Springs, Arkansas, this concert will feature a captivating mix of opera arias and contemporary favorites, including selections from La Boheme, Carmen, La Traviata, Madame Butterfly, Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera and The Secret Garden.

“You don’t have to be an opera aficionado to know and love this music,” said Jennifer Unger, TRAHC Executive Director. “In fact, you’ve probably heard a lot of these pieces in movie soundtracks. This performance is all about filling your heart with the romance, drama, and elegance that make these timeless works so special.”

This event is sponsored by the Patterson-Troike Foundation. Tickets are $35 for general admission and $20 for students with ID. Seating is limited, so make sure to grab your tickets early.

To purchase tickets, visit https://givebutter.com/3HL41u or contact TRAHC at 903-792-8681 or artsinfo@trahc.org.

