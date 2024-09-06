Sponsor

Jessie Logan Witt, born on August 25, 2006, in Texarkana, passed away on September 1, 2024, in Texarkana, AR.

He attended Arkansas High School and was known for his vibrant and outgoing personality. Jessie never missed a moment to live life enthusiastically, whether it was mudding, swimming every chance he got, or riding anything with wheels. He was passionate about mechanical work; he loved any chance to help someone and cherished spending time with his family and friends. Jessie never missed a snack or a dinner invitation. He would always extend a helping hand, and give a compliment, and you knew him by his blue jeans, hat, and boots.

Jessie is survived by his parents, Jason and Tiffany Witt; his siblings, Kason, Kloe, Michael, and Tyler Witt; and grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. His presence will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Jessie’s family wants everyone to remember to always hug your loved ones tight and say “I love you” every chance that you get. Most importantly, remember to always buckle up, drive safe, never drive distracted, and never drive under the influence of anything in any amount. Call someone, it isn’t worth it. Live life to the fullest, just be safe.

A visitation will be held in his honor from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Sunday, September 8, 2024, at Texarkana Funeral Home in Texarkana, TX. Jessie’s family and friends are invited to gather and remember a life lived to the fullest.

In lieu of flowers, Funeral expense donations are greatly appreciated. Monetary donations can be made through the Red River Federal Credit Union. Member number: 967344 WIT