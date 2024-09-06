A&M-Texarkana and Caddo Area Council / Boy Scouts of America Form New Academic Partnership

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana and the Caddo Area Council / Boy Scouts of America have entered a new academic partnership that will allow Caddo Area Council employees to take courses at the university with reduced tuition prices. The partnership was officially launched on September 4th, 2024, with the signing of a memorandum of understanding on the A&M-Texarkana campus.

“We are pleased to announce that the Caddo Area Council is our newest academic partner,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander. “This is an organization which works tirelessly to support youth in our area, and we are proud to support their employees as they complete their education journey.”

“It is such an honor to partner with an institution like Texas A&M – Texarkana and the leadership there with Dr. Alexander,” said L.J. Henson, Scout Executive and CEO. “Anytime we have an opportunity to educate our community, we need to take full advantage of that much less the people in our own organization. What Texas A&M – Texarkana is doing with the partnerships in our community is not only beneficial to them, but probably more beneficial to Texarkana in the long run. Scouting is glad to be able to work with the University and develop a relationship going forward that will also benefit the community.”

“I am thrilled to further my education through A&M Texarkana,” said Lonna Johnson, Caddo Area Council District Director and current TAMUT Student. “The Caddo Area Council has played a significant role in shaping the professional I am today. I look forward to continuing my growth both academically and professionally. I am deeply grateful for this partnership and the valuable relationships it fosters.”

Under the terms of the new partnership all full-time employees of the Caddo Area Council will receive a tuition discount on all undergraduate, graduate, certificate, or micro-credential programs delivered in-person, online, or through a hybrid format. The agreement also waives the standard application fee. In addition to the tuition discount, any eligible employee who is a new student at the university will receive the First Flight Scholarship, which gives the new student their first class free if they are enrolled in at least 6 hours at the undergraduate or graduate level.

The benefits of the partnership are available immediately. Employees wishing to take advantage of the new partnership must meet the admissions standards of the program to which they apply and must remain in good academic standing. For additional information about this and additional academic partnerships please visit the university website at www.tamut.edu/partnerships.



